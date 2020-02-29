Image Source : PTI Indian Railways announce special trains for Holi 2020. Check the list

To cater festival rush, the Central Railway has announced 26 additional trains ahead of Holi. The announcement of Holi Special trains 2020 will decrease the chances of getting waiting list tickets and passengers might get a chance to get confirmed train tickets even if they plan to train book tickets now. However, these special trains will be operated on north-bound routes from Mumbai and Pune from March 5 till March 15. The booking for the Holi Special trains 2020 will start from February 29 onwards i.e, today. So, it is advisable to plan early and book on the first day itself if you don't want to miss the change to get a confirmed train ticket.

Four weekly special trains will be operated on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna, LTT- Varanasi, LTT-Mau and Pune-Danapur route. 10 extra trains will run between Pune and Balharshah.

Pune - Balharshah Special Train (via Vasai Road)

Train Number 02049 Pune - Balharshah Superfast Special train (via Vasai Road) will depart from Pune at 05:30 pm on Tuesday and will arrive Vasai Road at 09:50 pm the same day. It will reach Balharshah at 02:25 pm on Wednesday. This train will run from March 3 to March 31.

Train Number 01480 Balharshah - Pune Special train (via Vasai Road) will depart from Balharshah at 06:15 pm on Wednesday and will arrive Vasai Road at 02:10 pm on Thursday. It will reach Pune at 05:00 pm on the same day. This train will run from March 4 to April 1, 2020.

The train will have AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper class and General Second class coaches. The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharangaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha Jn, Hinganghat and Chandrapur Maharashtra stations in both the directions.

1) LTT-Patna-LTT specials weekly train

Train Number 02041 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05:10 hrs on Thursday March 5 and 12 and will arrive Patna at 11:20 am on next day i.e. Friday.

Train Number 01104 Weekly Special will leave Patna at 09:00 pm on Friday March 6 and March 13 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04:10 am third day i.e. Sunday.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan , Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

2) LTT- Varanasi- LTT specials weekly train

Train Number 01117 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:05 pm on Sunday March 8 and March 15 and will arrive Varanasi at 6:15 am on third day i.e. Tuesday.

02048 Weekly Special will leave Varanasi at 8:00 am on Tuesday March 10 and March 17 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 02:00 pm next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

3) LTT- MAU- LTT specials weekly train

Train Number 02043 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5:10 am on Saturday March 7 and March 14 and will arrive Mau at 9:50 am on next day i.e. Sunday.

01120 Weekly Special will leave Mau at 07:25 pm on Sunday March 8 and March 15 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05:00 am Third day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki, Varanasi and Aunrihar Jn.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

4) Pune-Danapur-Pune specials weekly train

Train Number 01123 Weekly Special will leave Pune at 05:40 pm on Sunday March 8 and March 15 and will arrive Danapur at 01:30 am on third day i.e. Tuesday.

Train Number 01124 Weekly Special will leave Danapur at 6:30 am on March 11 and March 17 and will arrive Pune at 05:10 pm next day.

Halts: Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

5) Pune-Ballarshah-Pune specials weekly train

Train Number 02049 Weekly Special will leave Pune at 05:30 pm on every Tuesday from March 3 to March 31 (5 Trips) and will arrive Ballarshah at 02:25 am next day.

Train Number 01480 Weekly Special will leave Ballarshah at 06:15 pm on every Wednesday from March 4 to April 1 (5 Trips) and will arrive Pune at 05:00 pm next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharagaon, Paldhi, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Hinganghat and Chandrapur.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class.

Reservation: Bookings for Special Train Number 02041/01117/02043/01123 and 02049/01480 special trains on special charges will open from February 29 at all PRS locations and o-n website. General second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS as applicable to superfast mail/express trains.