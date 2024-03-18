Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes during routine training sortie at INS Garuda in Kochi

Follow us on Image Source : @INDIANNAVY/X Representational image

The Indian Navy on Monday said a Remotely Piloted Aircraft (Searcher plane) crashed about one mile short of the runway during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi at about 5 pm on March 18.

"At about 5 pm on March 18, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway. No injuries or damage to property has been reported. Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," said the Indian Navy.

