
Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes during routine training sortie at INS Garuda in Kochi

The Indian Navy released a statement after the crash of Remotely Piloted Aircraft in Kochi, saying an inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Raju Kumar
Kochi
Updated on: March 19, 2024 0:01 IST
Representational image
Image Source : @INDIANNAVY/X Representational image

The Indian Navy on Monday said a Remotely Piloted Aircraft  (Searcher plane) crashed about one mile short of the runway during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi at about 5 pm on March 18.

"At about 5 pm on March 18, one Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)/ Searcher, during a routine training sortie at INS Garuda, Kochi, crashed about one mile short of the runway. No injuries or damage to property has been reported. Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," said the Indian Navy.

The Navy said the RPA crashed around 5 pm at INS Garuda base and no one was injured in the incident.

It said no injuries or damage to property has been reported.

"Responding swiftly, a specialist team was dispatched to the site to ensure the crashed RPA is rendered safe," the Navy said.

