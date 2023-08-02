Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Indian Army: From Brigadiers to Generals, top soldiers to don common uniform

Indian Army adopted a common uniform for its top officials shedding their earlier uniforms with with insignia, headgear, shoulder and gorget patches, lanyards, shoes, and belts specific.

New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2023 11:22 IST
Common uniform for the top army officials
Image Source : ANI Common uniform for the top army officials

Indian Army announced the armed force implemented a common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers irrespective of the parent cadre and appointment. 

"This will also reinforce the Indian Army’s character to be a fair and equitable organisation. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during a recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders," Indian Army Officials said.

The move is seen as the expression of uniformity at top leadership in the army.

Top army officials adopted common uniforms shedding their regimental insignias. Earlier, officers used to wear unique uniform with insignia, headgear, shoulder and gorget patches, lanyards, shoes, and belts specific to their respective regiments. 

Now, all one-star Brigadiers, two-star Major-Generals, three-star Lieutenant Generals, four-star Generals, and the Chief of Army Staff will don common ‘Olive-Green’ uniforms that will no longer display any regimental identity.

