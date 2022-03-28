Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian airports estimated to see 69% more passengers in 2022-23: Govt

Airports across India will see 33.81 crore passengers in 2022-23, 69.35 percent more than the current financial year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

A total of 19.96 crore passengers traveled through the airports in the country during 2021-22, the minister said in his reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

In 2020-21, the number of passengers who traveled through the airports in the country was 11.53 crore, he added.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian aviation sector began from March 2020 onwards. Before the pandemic, in 2019-20, Indian airports saw 34.1 crore passengers travel through them.

Meanwhile, regular international flight services, which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, resumed at full capacity on Sunday.

Under the Modi government's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, as many as 91 lakh citizens of the country were provided air connectivity at reasonable rates through 1.75 lakh flights, the Union minister said.

