Women in aviation industry felicitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia, FICCI

Women in Aviation India (WAI), The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) & the Ministry of Civil Aviation celebrated and acknowledged the contribution of women in aviation in a program held today at Roseate House New Delhi. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, was the Chief Guest and General Dr. V. K. Singh (retd.) was the Guest of Honour at the program.



Around 30 women achievers who have played a significant role in the aviation sector were felicitated by eminent dignitaries on the special occasion of International Women’s Day, which is celebrated throughout March globally, especially by organizations like ICAO, IATA and other civil aviation bodies.

Successful women aviators and achievers in the fields of Drone technology, flight safety, cargo, strategic planning, customer relationship management and various aspects of Airline operations were recognized for their outstanding contribution. Women shining in the arena of pilot training and aero sports, inspiring today’s youth as role models were also felicitated at the ceremony.

Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India and Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India were also present to congratulate the awardees. The ceremony was also attended by the members of Women in Aviation International – India chapter, top dignitaries of FICCI and representatives of airlines.



Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, the chief guest addressed the gathering at the event, “ Today is a landmark day, as we celebrate 75 years of independence in the Aazadi ka amrit mahotsav this year, we are also celebrating the achievements of women in the aviation industry. As a country with 1.3 billion population, world‘s largest democracy, with 70% of the population below the age of 35 , that is the potential India represents to the world . But this is a latent potential which needs to be converted to kinetic. Women in Aviation has been working in this direction. It’s need of the hour, the clarion call to bring women to the forefront so that we can achieve our dream of becoming a superpower . The role of women is not confined to airport and airplanes only and the number of ladies being recognised today are only a drop in the ocean, numerous other women have also made remarkable contribution in this industry. Our country has a rich heritage of women in Aviation; 15% of our pilots are women while the average global rate is only 5% . But we need to do much more and shift our parameters to bring this 15% to 50%. We all need to start at the grassroots by making STEM education accessible. “



Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Radha Bhatia, President, WAI India chapter shared, ““it’s an absolute pleasure to host this event along with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which celebrates the contribution of all women achievers. This day would be remembered in the history of aviation where we have so many eminent stars of Aviation present amongst us for the first time, along with a very dynamic Civil Aviation Minister and the eminent dignitaries from the ministry, FICCI and the industry. Women have an important role to play in the aviation sector. India’s biggest problem today is that of unemployment and increasing participation in tourism and aviation might be one of the answers. We should all come together to provide maximum opportunities to all in an endeavour to put women in the forefront. “



Towards the closing of the ceremony, Ms. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India gave a vote of thanks to all present and reminded the women achievers that they were here today not because they were women but because they were competent. She encouraged to continue striving towards even greater heights.

