Breaking: Debris of IAF's AN-32 aircraft that 'mysteriously' went missing in 2016 found after 8 years

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2024 16:28 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The AN-32 aircraft went missing on July 22, 2016 with 29 personnel onboard.

The debris of Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft, that went missing over the Bay of Bengal on July 22, 2016 during an op mission, has been found after eight years, said the Union Ministry of Defence on Friday. An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) was used by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, which comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, to locate the aircraft.

Analysis of search images indicated the presence of debris of the crashed aircraft on the sea bed approximately 140 nautical miles (approximately 310 km) from the Chennai coast. The search images were scrutinised and found to be conforming with an An-32 aircraft, said the Ministry of Defence.

More to follow...

