Afghanistan-origin Indian abducted in Kabul, MEA says India is closely monitoring investigation

When specifically asked whether Arendeh is an Indian national, Bagchi said, "I am given to understand that he is an Indian citizen but we are also checking that part."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India is closely monitoring the investigation being conducted by Afghan authorities in the connection with an Indian national's abduction in Kabul.

"We've seen a missing person's reports about a reported Indian national - Bansuri Lal - missing in Kabul. We're in touch with all concerned. We've seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigations. We'll continue to monitor the situation and tell you of any developments," said Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of MEA.

According to reports, Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Afghan capital city. Arendeh's family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades.

Replying to another question, Bagchi said it is difficult to say about bringing back remaining Indians and some other Afghan nationals till flight services are resumed in the Kabul airport.

"Till operations at Kabul airport are not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back. Our focus is that operations at Kabul airport resume. Then, it will be easier for us to bring back the people," Bagchi said about Operation Dev Shakti.

