India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends IIT Bombay E-Summit 2024 as keynote speaker | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

IIT Bombay E-Summit 2024: India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the IIT Bombay E-Summit 2024 as a keynote speaker today (February 3). The business event will take place between February 3-4.

He shared his experience with thousands of students and narrated stories of India TV's superhit flagship show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Rajat Sharma gave business tips and ideas to the audience present there through his life experiences.

While addressing the event Rajat Sharma said, "Sometimes to achieve success in life you have to take a step back. You have to do what your mind and soul do not allow you to do. But, if you get success then you should leave all those things behind and not cling to them forever."

"No matter what problem comes your way, it may look like this work will not be done and success will not be achieved. But, if you try honestly, and diligently then you will get success in life," India TV's Chairman added.

Know more about IIT Bombay E-Summit:

The 19th edition of Asia's largest business conclave E-Summit is based on originality and innovation. The flagship event of the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Bombay is acting as a pivot in the dynamic entrepreneurship ecosystem catering from enthusiastic students to disruptive founders.

Over the years, E-Summit has focused on startup enthusiasts and an audience encompassing students, professionals, and investors.

IIT Bombay launched Annual Entrepreneurship Summit:

Entrepreneurship is the blood of a nation's thriving economy and to fulfill the mission of creating job creators, by connecting today's leaders to tomorrow's innovators, the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay brought to you their annual flagship conclave, E-Summit 2024, the Nexus of Ingenuity, on the 3 and 4 of February.

They have revealed an enriching lineup of events for founders and business enthusiasts which include:

The Ten Minute Million, where startups can pitch to 16 investors for up to INR 2.4 million

Seed Stars, where exceptional seed-stage startups meet extraordinary mentors

I Summit, where we provide a fast-track incubation process for startups

Networking Arena to chat with industry stalwarts

Startup Expo, the biggest showcase of ventures

Workshops on Neuromarketing, AI & ML, and Digital Marketing

ALSO READ: Rajat Sharma attends DU Literature Festival at SRCC, shares memories of his student life

ALSO READ: Viral deepfake video in name of Rajat Sharma; India TV Chairman denounces fake advertisement