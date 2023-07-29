India TV-CNX poll predicts clear majority for Modi-led NDA with 318 seats if polls are held now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India TV CNX Opinion poll: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may score a clear majority with 318 Lok Sabha seats in a House of 543, if Lok Sabha elections are held now, says India TV-CNX opinion poll projection, results of which were telecast on the news channel today in its special show "Desh Ki Awaaz".

The Congress-led opposition combine INDIA may get 175 LS seats, and 'Others' including regional parties and independents, may get 50 seats, according to the projections.

Prime Minister Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's strength in Lok Sabha may get reduced from 303 to 290 this time, says the India TV-CNX opinion poll. On the other hand, the main opposition party Congress which has 52 seats, may increase its tally this time to 66, according to the projection.

Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress may emerge as the third largest party in Lok Sabha with 29 seats this time, up by seven from 22 seats. The ruling YSR Congress party from Andhra Pradesh may emerge as fourth largest party with 18 seats, four less than the 22 seats it won last time.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) may increase its tally from six at present to eleven, while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party may raise its tally from one seat at present to ten LS seats, if elections are held now. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal may increase its tally from 12 to 13, says the projection. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena (Shinde) may find its strength reduced from twelve to two.

The biggest win for Modi will be from Uttar Pradesh, where NDA may win 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, if elections are held now. Opposition alliance INDIA may win the remaining seven seats in UP, says the poll projection. BJP is going to sweep all 26 LS seats from Gujarat and all five seats from Uttarakhand, while it may win 20 out of 28 LS seats from Karnataka, leaving seven seats for INDIA alliance and one for Janata Dal(S), according to the projection.

On the other hand, Congress-led INDIA alliance may sweep all 20 LS seats in Kerala, while in West Bengal, TMC-led INDIA alliance may win 30 out of a total of 42 seats, leaving the remaining 12 seats for NDA.

Following is the breakup of LS seat projections by India TV-CNX opinion poll:

Total LS seats - 543

NDA 318,INDIA alliance 175,Others (including other parties and independents) - 50 seats.

NDA includes BJP, AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Shinde), NCP(Ajit), PMK, NDPP, AINRC, NPP, SDF, RLJP, LJP(R), HAM, Apna Dal, Nishad Party, MNF, AGP and other smaller parties.

INDIA alliance includes Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, JD-U, JMM, NCP(Sharad), Shiv Sena (UBT), National Conference, JKPDP, RSP, IUML, Kerala Congress (M), Samajwadi Party, AAP, Left Front, RLD and other smaller parties.

'Others' include Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress, TDP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, JD-S, BSP, AIUDF, AIMIM, Akali Dal, DPAP, independents and smaller parties.

State-wise break-up :

Uttar Pradesh (80): NDA 73, INDIA 7

Bihar (40): NDA 24, INDIA 16

Maharashtra (48): NDA 24, INDIA 24

Tamil Nadu (39): NDA 9 INDIA 30

West Bengal (42): NDA 12, INDIA 30

Karnataka (28): NDA 20, INDIA 7, Others 1

Gujarat (26): NDA 26, INDIA 0

Kerala (20): NDA 0 , INDIA 20

Rajasthan (25): NDA 21, INDIA 4

Andhra Pradesh (25): NDA 0, INDIA 0, Others 25

Odisha (21): NDA 8, INDIA 0, Others 13

Madhya Pradesh (29): NDA 24, INDIA 5

Telangana (17): NDA 6, INDIA 2, Others 9

Assam(14): NDA 12, INDIA 1, Others 1

Chhattisgarh(11): NDA 7, INDIA 4

Jharkhand (14): NDA 13, INDIA 1

Haryana (10): NDA 8, INDIA 2

Punjab (13): NDA 0, INDIA 13

Delhi (7): NDA 5, INDIA 2

Uttarakhand (5): NDA 5, INDIA 0

J&K Ladakh (6): NDA 3, INDIA 2, Others 1

Himachal Pradesh (4): NDA 3, INDIA 1

Manipur (2): NDA 0, INDIA 2

Other NE states (9): NDA 9, INDIA 0

Goa (2): NDA 2 , INDIA 0

Rest UT seats minus Ladakh(6): NDA 4, INDIA 2

TOTAL 543, NDA 318, INDIA 175, OTHERS 50

Major party-wise breakup:

BJP 290, Congress 66, AAP 10, TMC 29, BJD 13, Shiv Sena 9Shinde) 2, Shiv Sena (UBT) 11, Samajwadi Party 4, Bahujan Samaj Party 0, Rashtriya Janata Dal 7, Janata Dal-U 7, DMK 19, AIADMK 8, NCP(Sharad) 4, NCP(Ajit) 2, YSR Congress 18, TDP 7, Left Front 8, BRS 8, Others including independents 30, TOTAL 543 seats.

