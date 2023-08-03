India responds to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's call for talks, says, 'Want normal relations, but...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Clearing its stance on diplomatic relations, India on Thursday said that New Delhi hopes for normal relations with all our neighbouring countries including Pakistan. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarks came after Pakistan PM showed his willingness to talk with India.

Bagchi on Thursday said that India wanted neighbourly ties with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such a relationship. During a weekly briefing of MEA, Bagchi said, “We have seen reports regarding the comments by the Pakistan PM on this issue. India's clear and consistent position is well known that we desire normal relations with all our neighbouring countries including Pakistan. For this environment free of terror and hostility is imperative."

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Pakistan PM showed his willingness to talk with India and stressed that there is "nothing against anyone". While addressing the opening ceremony of the Mineral Summit in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif, "With our neighbours, we are prepared to talk to them, provided that the neighbour is serious to talk about serious matters on the table because war is no more an option. Pakistan is a nuclear power, not as an aggressor but for our defence purposes. We had three wars fought in the last 75 years. And what happened is it generates more poverty, unemployment and lack of resources to finance, education, health and well-being of the people," PM Sharif said.

Latest India News