Under PM Modi, India more likely to give military response: US Intelligence

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi during his visit to Longewala in Rajasthan in November 2020. (Representational image)

The US intelligence in a report has said that under PM Modi, India is more likely than in the past to give a military response to perceived or real Pakistani provocations.

"Crises between India and Pakistan are of particular concern because of the risk of an escalatory cycle between two nuclear-armed states. New Delhi and Islamabad probably are inclined to reinforce the current calm in their relationship following both sides' renewal of a cease-fire along the Line of Control in early 2021," US Intelligence Community Annual Threat Assessment report said.

The report further slams Pakistan as it mentioned that Islamabad has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups. But under the leadership of PM Modi, India is more likely to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations.

The report said, "...each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints."

ALSO READ | Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad: Visits Sabarmati Ashram, celebrates Holi | WATCH

ALSO READ | Home Minister started process of constitutional solution for indigenous people of Tripura: Tipra Motha chief

Latest India News