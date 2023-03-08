Home Minister started process of constitutional solution for indigenous people of Tripura: Tipra Motha chief

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Today we had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, we discussed the long pending problems of the indigenous people of Tripura, said Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, TMP Chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held discussions with Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, over various issues faced by the indigenous people of Tripura in Agartala. BJP President JP Nadda was also present during the meeting.

About his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barman said, "Today we had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, we discussed the long pending problems of the indigenous people of Tripura. Home Minister has agreed to look into the problems of the people of Tripura."

"The Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura. An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame," he tweeted.

"Home Minister has assured me and my party workers that there will be a constitutional solution to our problems. We will be appointed through Government of India an Interlocutor in 2-3 days. This constitutional solution will be done in a time frame," TMP Chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Tripura BJP in-charge Sambit Patra, Mahesh Sharma, Mahendra Singh were also present in the meeting.

"We discussed briefly how the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) & Bharatiya Janata Party can work together for the development of Tripura. We discussed in the meeting the issues of the tribe community," said BJP leader Sambit Patra.

"We discussed how to solve these problems and how can the indigenous community get respect & honour in state itself? On women’s day, we have decided that two women from IPFT & 2 from BJP will be getting MoS rank," Sambit Patra said.

Further speaking on the matter, Sambit Patra said, "Our party will have a series of talks with IPFT, political, social parties, Motha. There was no demand from Tipraha Motha, nor from the BJP. We will jointly come to a solution & take Tripura towards development."

"We will have a series of talk with CM, we are here for the betterment of Tripura. We are here for a constitutional solution for the indigenous community," Pradyot Deb Barman added.

