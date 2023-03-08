Is Kejriwal conspiring to kill Manish Sisodia to stop him disclosing his secrets, asks BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on AAP's charge that Manish Sisodia has been kept with dangerous criminals in Tihar jail

Manish Sisodia arrested: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its charge that Manish Sisodia has been kept with dangerous criminals in Tihar jail.

Hitting out at the AAP, Manoj Tiwari said, "Delhi jails come under Delhi government, that means Arvind Kejriwal. Manish Sisodia knows a lot of secrets of Arvind Kejriwal. How can his own aide Manish Sisodia have a threat to life inside jail? Is Arvind Kejriwal conspiring against Manish Sisodia?"

"Is Arvind Kejriwal conspiring to kill Manish Sisodia to stop him from disclosing Arvind Kejriwal’s secrets? An impression is being created that Manish Sisodia has threats from BJP. I appeal to jail authorities to provide Manish Sisodia best security possible," Manoj Tiwari said.

Earlier in the day, AAP claimed that despite approval from the court, Sisodia has not been provided the "vipassana" cell.

"There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and it was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with other criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must answer why are they doing this," Bharadwaj said.

"BJP and the Centre are full of hatred and they have been misusing the central agencies. Every other day there is news of CBI and ED raids on the opposition leaders.

They (BJP) are least bothered about education, health, electricity, water and overall progress of the country,” Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged.

"First, Manish Sisodia was mentally tortured by the central agencies and then he has been kept in Tihar's jail number 1 with criminals with dangerous records. He is also being pressured to sign the papers where false charges have been framed against him,” he alleged.

After AAP's charge, Tihar prison authorities said, "Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward... has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail."

"All the arrangements, as per jail rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings is unfounded," an official added.

