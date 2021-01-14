With over 16,000 new cases, India's Covid tally crosses 1.5 crore-mark. Check state-wise list

Thursday, January 14, 2021
     
As many as 16,946 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,05,12,093, as per Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin released on Thursday.

New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2021 10:36 IST
As many as 16,946 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,05,12,093, as per Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin released on Thursday. With this, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.5 crore-mark while the active cases stand at 2,13,603. 

A total of 198 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus fatalities to 1,51,727 across the nation. Till now, 1,01,46,763 Covid patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals out of which 17,652 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,42,32,305 samples tested for COVID-19, up to January 13 of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday. 

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 4891 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 2382 875921 7134
3 Arunachal Pradesh 58 16669 56
4 Assam 3003 212675 1065
5 Bihar 4115 251027 1445
6 Chandigarh 292 19794 329
7 Chhattisgarh 7791 280166 3527
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3377 2
9 Delhi 2991 617540 10718
10 Goa 814 50515 750
11 Gujarat 7226 242164 4354
12 Haryana 2414 260236 2966
13 Himachal Pradesh 830 54896 963
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1629 119344 1912
15 Jharkhand 1356 114836 1048
16 Karnataka 8906 908494 12152
17 Kerala 65579 756817 3373
18 Ladakh 136 9375 128
19 Madhya Pradesh 7294 238983 3732
20 Maharashtra 53544 1874279 50221
21 Manipur 469 27935 365
22 Meghalaya 160 13365 144
23 Mizoram 101 4200 9
24 Nagaland 103 11814 86
25 Odisha 2024 328622 1895
26 Puducherry 278 37607 639
27 Punjab 2817 161457 5463
28 Rajasthan 5780 305569 2742
29 Sikkim 311 5564 129
30 Tamil Nadu 6653 809392 12242
31 Telengana 4495 284849 1572
32 Tripura 45 32886 389
33 Uttarakhand 2552 90025 1593
34 Uttar Pradesh 10132 575980 8529
35 West Bengal 7303 545499 9993
Total# 213603 10146763 151727

