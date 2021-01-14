With over 16,000 new cases, India's Covid tally crosses 1.5 crore-mark. Check state-wise list

As many as 16,946 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,05,12,093, as per Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin released on Thursday. With this, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.5 crore-mark while the active cases stand at 2,13,603.
A total of 198 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus fatalities to 1,51,727 across the nation. Till now, 1,01,46,763 Covid patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals out of which 17,652 were discharged in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,42,32,305 samples tested for COVID-19, up to January 13 of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|4891
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2382
|875921
|7134
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|58
|16669
|56
|4
|Assam
|3003
|212675
|1065
|5
|Bihar
|4115
|251027
|1445
|6
|Chandigarh
|292
|19794
|329
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7791
|280166
|3527
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|3377
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2991
|617540
|10718
|10
|Goa
|814
|50515
|750
|11
|Gujarat
|7226
|242164
|4354
|12
|Haryana
|2414
|260236
|2966
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|830
|54896
|963
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1629
|119344
|1912
|15
|Jharkhand
|1356
|114836
|1048
|16
|Karnataka
|8906
|908494
|12152
|17
|Kerala
|65579
|756817
|3373
|18
|Ladakh
|136
|9375
|128
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7294
|238983
|3732
|20
|Maharashtra
|53544
|1874279
|50221
|21
|Manipur
|469
|27935
|365
|22
|Meghalaya
|160
|13365
|144
|23
|Mizoram
|101
|4200
|9
|24
|Nagaland
|103
|11814
|86
|25
|Odisha
|2024
|328622
|1895
|26
|Puducherry
|278
|37607
|639
|27
|Punjab
|2817
|161457
|5463
|28
|Rajasthan
|5780
|305569
|2742
|29
|Sikkim
|311
|5564
|129
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|6653
|809392
|12242
|31
|Telengana
|4495
|284849
|1572
|32
|Tripura
|45
|32886
|389
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2552
|90025
|1593
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|10132
|575980
|8529
|35
|West Bengal
|7303
|545499
|9993
|Total#
|213603
|10146763
|151727
