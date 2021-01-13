Image Source : PTI India records 15,968 new COVID cases, 202 deaths; tally at 10,495,147

India on Wednesday repoted as many as 15,968 fresh Covid cases and 202 deaths, taking the total tally near 1.05 crore, according to health ministry data. The total COVID-19 tally stood at 10,495,147.

The death toll have reached 1,51,529 while the recoveries stood at 1.01 cr with 17,817 discharges, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,29,111, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,14,507 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 18,34,89,114 samples have been tested so far with 8,36,227 samples being tested on Tuesday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 4886 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2411 875690 7133 3 Arunachal Pradesh 61 16665 56 4 Assam 2994 212632 1064 5 Bihar 4234 250632 1443 6 Chandigarh 270 19780 328 7 Chhattisgarh 8060 279236 3517 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 3376 2 9 Delhi 3179 617006 10707 10 Goa 797 50437 749 11 Gujarat 7439 241372 4350 12 Haryana 2441 259986 2964 13 Himachal Pradesh 810 54825 961 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1682 119170 1912 15 Jharkhand 1356 114684 1048 16 Karnataka 8928 907729 12149 17 Kerala 64759 751659 3347 18 Ladakh 180 9326 128 19 Madhya Pradesh 7499 238328 3726 20 Maharashtra 53067 1871270 50151 21 Manipur 481 27879 365 22 Meghalaya 152 13356 143 23 Mizoram 94 4200 9 24 Nagaland 106 11807 84 25 Odisha 1985 328452 1894 26 Puducherry 293 37563 639 27 Punjab 2788 161235 5456 28 Rajasthan 6200 304779 2739 29 Sikkim 313 5554 129 30 Tamil Nadu 6807 808571 12236 31 Telengana 4458 284611 1571 32 Tripura 46 32880 389 33 Uttarakhand 2643 89729 1589 34 Uttar Pradesh 10560 575101 8514 35 West Bengal 7392 544705 9975 Total# 214507 10129111 151529

