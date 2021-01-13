India records 15,968 new COVID cases, 202 deaths; tally at 10,495,147

India on Wednesday repoted as many as 15,968 fresh Covid cases and 202 deaths, taking the total tally near 1.05 crore, according to health ministry data. The total COVID-19 tally stood at 10,495,147.
The death toll have reached 1,51,529 while the recoveries stood at 1.01 cr with 17,817 discharges, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,29,111, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,14,507 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, 18,34,89,114 samples have been tested so far with 8,36,227 samples being tested on Tuesday.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|4886
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2411
|875690
|7133
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|61
|16665
|56
|4
|Assam
|2994
|212632
|1064
|5
|Bihar
|4234
|250632
|1443
|6
|Chandigarh
|270
|19780
|328
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8060
|279236
|3517
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|3376
|2
|9
|Delhi
|3179
|617006
|10707
|10
|Goa
|797
|50437
|749
|11
|Gujarat
|7439
|241372
|4350
|12
|Haryana
|2441
|259986
|2964
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|810
|54825
|961
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1682
|119170
|1912
|15
|Jharkhand
|1356
|114684
|1048
|16
|Karnataka
|8928
|907729
|12149
|17
|Kerala
|64759
|751659
|3347
|18
|Ladakh
|180
|9326
|128
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7499
|238328
|3726
|20
|Maharashtra
|53067
|1871270
|50151
|21
|Manipur
|481
|27879
|365
|22
|Meghalaya
|152
|13356
|143
|23
|Mizoram
|94
|4200
|9
|24
|Nagaland
|106
|11807
|84
|25
|Odisha
|1985
|328452
|1894
|26
|Puducherry
|293
|37563
|639
|27
|Punjab
|2788
|161235
|5456
|28
|Rajasthan
|6200
|304779
|2739
|29
|Sikkim
|313
|5554
|129
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|6807
|808571
|12236
|31
|Telengana
|4458
|284611
|1571
|32
|Tripura
|46
|32880
|389
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2643
|89729
|1589
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|10560
|575101
|8514
|35
|West Bengal
|7392
|544705
|9975
|Total#
|214507
|10129111
|151529