Ahead of Independence Day Punjab Police busts terror module, 3 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB DGP/TWITTER Punjab Police also seized three pistols from them.

Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police on Sunday busted a terror module with the arrest of three associates of Czech-based Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorists Lakhbir and Satbir Singh, said officials. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that police have also seized three pistols from them.

Taking to Twitter, the DGP said, "Punjab Police has busted a terror module in a joint operation of Counter Intelligence and Tarn Taran Police with the arrest of the associates of Czech-based Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir and Satbir Singh who were behind the RPG attack on Police Station Sarhali and numerous plots to commit targeted killings in Punjab," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"During preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed a conspiracy to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab. Three pistols along with cash have been seized," Yadav said. He said that further investigation is being carried out to unearth the backward and forward linkages.

Earlier, in a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a Pakistani drone from a well near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Latest India News