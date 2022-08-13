Saturday, August 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Independence Day 2022: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to release 51 prisoners on August 15

Independence Day 2022: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to release 51 prisoners on August 15

Independence Day 2022: These prisoners include 36 prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their total imprisonment, 5 male prisoners above 60 years of age who have completed half their term of imprisonment and 10 economically weaker prisoners who have completed their term of imprisonment.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jaipur Published on: August 13, 2022 8:34 IST
Independence Day 2022, Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to release 51 prisoners on August 15, Independ
Image Source : PTI (FILE). Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing a press conference.

Highlights

  • CM Gehlot approved proposal to release 51 prisoners serving sentences in various Rajasthan jails
  • They will be released on August 15, 2022, giving special pardon for good conduct, said officials
  • These prisoners include 36 prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their total imprisonment

Independence Day 2022: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday (August 12) approved a proposal to release 51 prisoners serving sentences in various jails of the state on August 15, 2022, giving a special pardon for good conduct, said an official statement.

These prisoners include 36 prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their total imprisonment, 5 male prisoners above 60 years of age who have completed half their term of imprisonment and 10 economically weaker prisoners who have completed their term of imprisonment.

The financially weak prisoners were not able to be released even after the completion of their sentence due to their inability to pay the fine, it added.

It is noteworthy that according to the guidelines issued by the Central Government, only certain categories of prisoners can be given relief. 

These prisoners do not include prisoners involved in other serious crimes including dowry death, rape, terrorism and human trafficking. 

Related Stories
Independence Day 2022: Maharashtra village sets up 15 loudspeakers to play national anthem every day

Independence Day 2022: Maharashtra village sets up 15 loudspeakers to play national anthem every day

Independence Day 2022: Home-grown howitzer gun to be used for ceremonial 21-gun salute

Independence Day 2022: Home-grown howitzer gun to be used for ceremonial 21-gun salute

Independence Day 2022: Which Prime Minister has hoisted the National Flag most times? Know Here

Independence Day 2022: Which Prime Minister has hoisted the National Flag most times? Know Here

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: Know difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling' | FULL DETAILS

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2022: Bruised and battered Team India brings the fortress of Gabba down

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News