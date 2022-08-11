Independence Day 2022: Know difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling' | FULL DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. On August 15, 2022, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day with full fervour.

Independence day 2022 : On August 15, 2022, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day with full fervour, zeal and enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort and will also address the country from the ramparts of the iconic building.

Across the nation, the national flag is hoisted to commemorate Independence Day ('Azaadi Diwas').

However, on this important occasion, it is equally relevant to note the basic difference between 'hoisting' the flag on Independence Day (August 15) and 'unfurling' the tri-colour on Republic Day (January 26).

Image Source : PTI. India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022.

KNOW main differences between 'hoisting' and 'unfurling' of tricolour:

1. Positioning of 'National Flag':

On August 15 (Independence Day), the tricolour is tied and sits at the bottom of the pole. The Prime Minister then raises (pull) it up and hoists it with the aim to honour the historical event of Independence Day.

While, on the occasion of Republic Day (January 26), the national flag remains closed and tied up on the top of the pole, which is then unfurled without pulling it up. This activity is mainly done in order to mark that the nation or a country is already independent.

2. Who holds the power to 'hoist' or 'unfurl' the tricolour?:

The second relevant difference is that, on Independence Day, country's Prime Minister hoists the flag being the head of the government.

Whereas, on the occasion of Republic Day, i.e., January 26, the President of India unfurls the flag as he attends the event being the first citizen of the nation as a constitutional head.

3. Where the celebration takes place i.e, location of the event:

On Independence day, flag hoisting takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of 'Lal Quila'.

While, on Republic Day the celebratory event takes place at the Rajpath in the national capital. The President unfurls the flag at the Rajpath.

4. What all activities are held on 'Independence' and 'Republic day':

On August 15, flag hoisting ceremony takes place in the national capital followed by the PM's address to the nation.

Whereas, on Republic Day, march by the three Indian security forces (Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force), tableau of all the states and Union Territories are generally taken out for parade at the Rajpath.

