Independence day 2022: Know more about our National Flag this 75th I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Flag manufacturer Abdul Gaffar Ansari Jhande Wale, with his workers prepares Indian national flags, at a workshop in Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi

Independence day 2022: India will celebrate its 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. In view of 75 years of independence, the Narendra Modi government's initiative ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the glorious history, achievements and culture of India have grabbed a lot of attention. Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, there is a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to showcase the Tiranga at home and hoist it to mark the 75th Independence Day. On this occasion, let's know more about our national flag.

About Tricolour

India's National Flag was adopted in its present form during the meeting of Constituent Assembly held on July 22 1947. The National flag of India is a horizontal tricolor of deep saffron (kesari) at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion. In the centre of the white band is a navy blue wheel which represents the chakra. Its design is that of the wheel which appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka. Its diameter approximates to the width of the white band and it has 24 spokes.

The Chakra

This Dharma Chakra depicted the "wheel of the law" in the Sarnath Lion Capital made by the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. The chakra intends to show that there is life in movement and death in stagnation.

The Do's

The National Flag may be hoisted in educational institutions (schools, colleges, sports camps, scout camps, etc.) to inspire respect for the Flag. An oath of allegiance has been included in the flag hoisting in schools.

A member of public, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise consistent with the dignity and honour of the National Flag.

Section 2 of the new code accepts the right of all private citizens to fly the flag on their premises.

The Don'ts:

The flag cannot be used for communal gains, drapery, or clothes. As far as possible, it should be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the weather.

The flag cannot be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water. It cannot be draped over the hood, top, and sides or back of vehicles, trains, boats or aircraft.

No other flag or bunting can be placed higher than the flag. Also, no object, including flowers or garlands or emblems can be placed on or above the flag. The tricolour cannot be used as a festoon, rosette or bunting.

