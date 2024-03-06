INAS 334 'Seahawks', the first MH 60R squadron, commissioned into Navy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV INAS 334 'Seahawks' commissioned into Navy

INAS 334 'Seahawks', the Indian Navy's first MH 60R Squadron was commissioned in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff at INS Garuda, Southern Naval Command, Kochi on March 6, 2024. This landmark event marked the formal induction of versatile and capable helicopters in the first MH 60R Naval Air Squadron commanded by Captain M Abhisheik Ram.

The Chief of Naval Staff was presented a 50-men Guard of Honour on arrival at the venue. The commissioning ceremony commenced with the reciting of the invocation followed by reading of the Squadron's Commissioning Warrant by the Commanding Officer.

Thereafter, the Commissioning Plaque was unveiled by the Chief of Naval Staff in the presence of Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command.

The ceremony was marked with a scintillating fly-past by a formation of the Seahawks and the traditional water canon salute to mark the historic day. The event was also attended by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A N Pramod, Director General Naval Operations, and other Flag Officers and senior officers.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief of the Naval Staff described the MH 60R helicopter as one of the potent multi-role helicopters in the world which will significantly enhance the country's maritime capabilities and secure national interests.

"As far as Indian Navy is concerned, we have an unequivocal commitment to the Nation - that of protecting, preserving, promoting and pursuing national interests in the maritime domain. With their cutting-edge sensors and multi-mission capabilities, MH 60Rs will augment our maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities," he said.

He commended the officers and men of 'Seahawks' for the commissioning of INAS 334, highlighting the swift progress made by the squadron in fully integrating with the Fleet. He urged the crew of INAS 334 to continue to strive for excellence and be mission ready to keep the nation's waters safe, secure and stable.