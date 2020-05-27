Image Source : PTI Temperature likely to go up to 44 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana: IMD (Representational Image)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the maximum temperature is likely to touch 44 degrees Celcius in Ludhiana as a severe heatwave swept in Punjab. "The temperature in Punjab and Haryana is going to increase during the next 3-4 days," Sunder Pal, IMD Director, Chandigarh said.

In the coming days' spells of rainfall and cloudy skies likely to bring the temperature down to 29 degrees Celcius in the city, IMD further predicted.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMD said that heatwave conditions are slated to peak due to prevailing dry winds blowing over northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India. "Please watch out for hot afternoons and avoid going out between 11 am and 3 pm," IMD's Deputy Director General of Meteorology K.S. Hosalikar said.

(With ANI Inputs)

