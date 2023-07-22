Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
  4. ED arrests IAS official Ranu Sahu in money laundering case

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Raipur Updated on: July 22, 2023 13:26 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV IAS official Ranu Sahu

IAS official Ranu Sahu was on Saturday arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Yesterday, ED raided several businessmen and treasurer of Congress in Chhattisgarh premises including Ranu Sahu. The IAS office's house was raided for the third time.

Earlier, ED had provisionally attached 90 immovable properties, luxurious vehicles, jewellery & cash worth Rs 51.40 crore belonging to IAS Ranu Sahu and others in the illegal Coal levy extortion scam in Chhattisgarh.

Her husband IAS JP Maurya's place has also been raided. Ranu Sahu has been the collector of Raigad.

