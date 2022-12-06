Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested in view of call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque, security beefed up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested in view of call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside mosque

On Tuesday, the police arrested the leader of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha for allegedly going to recite Hanuman Chalisa inside a mosque in Mathura. To mark the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition, a call was given to recite Hanuman Chalisa inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. Police, armed constabulary and paramilitary force personnel were deployed near the Masjid to take the situation under control.

As per the news reports, the other leaders were also detained in their houses. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martandey Singh that the leader of the Hindu Mahasabha was arrested when he was trying to go towards the mosque. Security was beefed up near the masjid area to avoid any casualties. As per PTI, around 1,500 police, armed constabulary and paramilitary force personnel were deployed.

He said the Mahasabha's president Rajshri Chaudhary and treasurer Dinesh Sharma were not among those confined at their homes, and that there was no information with the police about the two. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' on December 6, 1992. The ASP said security has been beefed up in view of the right wing organisation's declaration of reciting Hanuman Chalisa at the Idgah on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Pulkit Khare had taken stock of security arrangement in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex Monday night. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that law and order situation would not be allowed to be disturbed. A strict watch is also being kept on social media too, he said.

The SSP had said on Monday that no new tradition or ritual would be allowed to be performed. The orders of the Supreme Court would be followed and the implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit would be ensured, he said. The organisation had given a similar call last year but their plan was scuttled by the district administration.

Idgah mosque in the Krishna Shri Krishna Janambhomi complex in pursuance of the outfit call for reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside Shahi Masjid Idgah on the occasion of anniversary of Babri Mosque demolition.

