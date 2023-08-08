Congress has blood on its hands in northeast, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Manipur violence: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday slammed the Congress party saying the grand old party has blood on its hands in the northeast.

Speaking in the wake of Manipur riots, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Communities didn't start fighting overnight in the northeast, Congress is responsible for the situation."

There was no healing touch by Congress Prime Ministers in the last 75 years in the northeast, he said.

"Congress must think and analyse that it is because of their wrong policy and wrong approach towards the people of the northeastern region that Manipur is burning, and the sole responsibility is with them," Sarma said.

"The PM has visited northeast 60 times. He knows everything, he is guiding everything. We know that he is in command. You must see the wisdom of Prime Minister when he will answer on the no-confidence motion," he said.

Hitting back at Sarma, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The Assam CM – product of the BJP Washing Machine – is now recounting all the so-called sins committed by the Congress in the Northeast."

"There are in fact only two real sins. One committed by Hiteswar Saikia, to give respectability to a young man who formed part of the Surrendered ULFA. The other was by Tarun Gogoi, who gave this rank opportunist positions of power and authority," Ramesh said.

"No mystery who the beneficiary was and who he is now," he said.

The Congress uses the term "BJP washing machine" to allege that all those against whom there were graft allegations earlier are suddenly free of all wrongdoings after coming into the saffron party fold.

