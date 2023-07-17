Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular traffic resumes on Manali-Leh highway after 80 hours | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @BROINDIA/TWITTER Himachal Pradesh: Vehicular traffic resumes on Manali-Leh highway after 80 hours

Just a few days after incessant rainfall wreacked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, the Manali-Leh National Highway was restored on Monday for vehicular traffic after being shut off for more than 80 hours.

The road was cleared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under 'Project Deepak'.

As many as 1500 heavy vehicles were stranded due to the blockade of this road. These vehicles are important for winter stocking of various commodities for armed forces and locals of Ladakh.

Sharing the information on Twitter, BRO said, "After the mammoth efforts of 80 hours by strenuous Karmyogis of BRO under Project Deepak. Manali -Leh National Highway has been opened for one way traffic. The same has resulted in move of 1500 heavy vehicles that were stranded. These vehicles are important for winter stocking of various commodities for armed forces and locals of Ladakh. Jai hind ! Jai BRO!!"

Incessant rains have caused huge destruction in Himachal Pradesh leading to flash floods, traffic snarls, landslides and more. Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording heavy to extremely heavy precipitation. This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

