Himachal Pradesh: Giri River in spate, floods nearby residential areas after cloudburst in Sirmaur | VIDEO

Himachal Pradesh: Meanwhile, the combined death toll from rains, floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 24 has reached 223.

Sirmaur (HP) Updated on: August 10, 2023 8:01 IST
Image Source : ANI Cloudburst in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: A cloudburst struck the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (August 9), raising the water levels of the Giri River. Horrific visuals showed water from the river gushing into nearby residential areas.

Meanwhile, the combined death toll from rains, floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 24 has reached 223 till date. 

"So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured.  As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7,500 houses have been partially damaged. Scores of local bodies, schools and community centres have also been damaged,” Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said. 

(With ANI inputs)

