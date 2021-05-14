Friday, May 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. With 4th highest active cases, Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to revise oxygen quota for Rajasthan

With 4th highest active cases, Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to revise oxygen quota for Rajasthan

Gehlot also urged the central government to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately.

IANS IANS
Jaipur Published on: May 14, 2021 22:19 IST
highest active cases, Ashok Gehlot, Centre, revise, oxygen quota, coronavirus pandemic, rajasthan, c
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to revise oxygen quota for Rajasthan.

 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday drew the attention of the Prime Minister's office, Home Ministry and Union health minister towards Rajasthan that has the fourth-highest active cases at 2.11 lac, making 5.72% of the total active cases of the country.

Gehlot also urged the central government to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, "Rajasthan now has the 4th highest active cases at 2.11 lac, which is 5.72% of the total active cases of the country. The present #oxygen allocation is 435 MT including 125 MT of ASU.

"The situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 MT of allocated #oxygen from Burnpur and Kalinganagar in the East and this quota has not been adequately utilised by us despite best efforts."

"I sincerely request to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately as active cases are going down in many states and also allotment of more imported oxygen at the earliest," he said tagging @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @drharshvardhan.

Also Read: Aaj Ki Baat: Black fungus spreading among Covid patients in UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra

Also Read: UK strain behind COVID spike in Rajasthan: State health minister

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X