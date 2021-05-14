Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why baseless rumours are being spread in villages, slums that Covid vaccine can cause death?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Exclusive: Why baseless rumours are being spread in villages, slums that Covid vaccine can cause death?

Exclusive: Sputnik V Russian vaccine soft launched today, will be available in market next week.

Exclusive: Deadly Mucormycosis (black fungus) spreading among Covid patients in UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra.

