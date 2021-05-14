Friday, May 14, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why baseless rumours are being spread in villages, slums that Covid vaccine can cause death?

New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2021 20:48 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Why baseless rumours are being spread in villages, slums that Covid vaccine can cause death?
  • Exclusive: Sputnik V Russian vaccine soft launched today, will be available in market next week.
  • Exclusive: Deadly Mucormycosis (black fungus) spreading among Covid patients in UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra.

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

