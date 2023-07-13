Haryana weather: 'Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to...', says state Education Minister

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hathnikund barrage

Haryana weather: Amid the blame game over water flow from the Hathnikund barrage increasing the Yamuna level in Delhi, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal today (July 13) said that not releasing excess water from the barrage could lead to a bigger damage.

"When there are floods or heavy rains and if we do not release excess water from the barrage then it could lead to a bigger damage.

If we stop the water, the situation will be disastrous," the minister added.

Pal said the Hathnikund barrage does not have a mechanism to store large volumes of water like a reservoir, adding that if water is held in the barrage beyond a permissible limit, a bigger damage could be caused.

His comments came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to Union Home Minister had requested that “if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed” and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.66 metres Thursday evening, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

