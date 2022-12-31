Haryana roadways felicitates bus driver, conductor for rescuing cricketer Rishabh Pant

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pant has been admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of injuries on his body.

Haryana roadways honoured its bus driver and conductor for rescuing cricketer Rishabh Pant who met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee on Friday.

Stating that both the driver and conductor presented an example of humanity, Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra said, "We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield in our office when they returned to Panipat."

Jangra further said that Kumar saw the car slamming into the road divider after which he and his conductor ran over to help. He stated that the driver and the conductor told that minutes after they pulled Pant out of the car, it turned into a ball of fire.

What happened to Rishabh Pant

The bus, which was headed to Panipat, started from Haridwar at 4:25 am and reached the accident spot about an hour later. The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is stable following the accident in Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. The car was completely charred and reduced to a mangled heap.

According to reports, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a tear in the ligament on his right knee and also wounds on his right toe, ankle, and wrist. He has also suffered some injuries on his back. However, Pant's condition is stable at the moment. He has been admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of injuries on his body.

