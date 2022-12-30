Rishabh Pant Health Update | Indian star undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries - REPORTS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant met with an accident

Rishabh Pant Health Update | In the latest update on Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's health following a car accident, the wicket-keeper batter has reportedly undergone plastic surgery for facial injuries. The Indian batter also took MRI scans of the brain and spine, which have returned normal. Pant met with a serious car accident on Friday morning after which he was hospitalised.

Reports quoted by ESPN Cricinfo stated,

Pant has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, abrasions and lacerated wounds that he suffered in a serious car accident near Roorkee. The results of his MRI of the brain and spine are normal. MRI scans for his ankle and knee have been postponed till tomorrow due to pain and swelling.

The report added that the doctors in Dehradun's Max hospital have given him "above knee splintage ... for suspected right knee ligament injury, and suspected right ankle ligament injury". In the bulletin released by the medical team, it was stated that Pant is stable, conscious and oriented.

Pant was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to meet his family. But the wicketkeeper batter dozed off at the wheel after which his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire. BCCI also released a statement on Pant's injury. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," BCCI mentioned in a statement.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the statement added

