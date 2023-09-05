Haryana: Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja meet Kharge as tussle within Congress intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Randeep Surjewala (right), Mallikarjun Kharge (center), Kumari Selja (right)

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that the people of Haryana want Congress to come to power but a pre-orchestrated conspiracy is trying to keep the party away.

His statement came in light of a scuffle that broke out between party supporters in Karnal on Tuesday when some of them raised slogan outside the venue where AICC and other party coordinators were having consultations with the district-level leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Selja Kumari said, "Congress workers in Haryana are a little upset. So we came here to put forth their views (before party president Mallikarjun Kharge). Congressmen are upset with the in-charges that have been appointed in districts of Haryana...If someone promotes factionalism then it depicts a negative picture (of party) among people."

The All India Congress Committee coordinators and state unit coordinators have been holding talks for the past few days across Haryana with party workers for feedback on the restructuring of the state Congress.

In Yamunanagar too, party workers from rival factions raised slogans against each other outside the venue where a party meeting was underway. Congress leader Om Prakash Saluja said he sustained bruises during the scuffle in Karnal.

For the last few years, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has been functioning without a complete organisational structure at the block and district level in place. The week-long exercise, underway across districts, will continue till September 10 after which the stakeholders will submit a report to Haryana party affairs in-charge Deepak Babaria and state unit chief Udai Bhan.

