No alliance with AAP in Punjab, will contest all 13 seats: State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday announced that there will be no alliance with AAP in the state and that the party would contest in all 13 seats.

Punjab Congress leaders including leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, have been repeatedly and unequivocally stating that there would be no alliance with the AAP in Punjab. The statement by Warring has come in the backdrop of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai where the Opposition bloc reaffirmed their decision to fight the BJP together in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

