Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Mass cheating in Haryana Board exam, video shows several men climb school wall to make students cheat in Nuh

Mass cheating in Haryana Board exam, video shows several men climb school wall to make students cheat in Nuh

At least 10-12 men were seen climbing a school wall to help students cheat in the exam. The video has gone viral on social media. Take a look.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 16:51 IST
Several men climb exam centre wall to make students cheat
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Several men climb exam centre wall to make students cheat in Haryana's Nuh.

Haryana: A video has emerged showing several men climbing walls of a school in Haryana's Nuh to make students cheat who were appearing in the Board exam. 

The clip, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows men climbing 2-3 floors from the back side of an exam centre to help students cheat in the exam. Take a look.

According to reports, students had appeared for class 10 and 12 board exam, where the mass-cheating incident took place.

Video further showed that some men were using temporary stairs to climb the school wall.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement