Mass cheating in Haryana Board exam, video shows several men climb school wall to make students cheat in Nuh

IMAGE SOURCE : FILE PHOTO Several men climb exam centre wall to make students cheat in Haryana's Nuh.

Haryana: A video has emerged showing several men climbing walls of a school in Haryana's Nuh to make students cheat who were appearing in the Board exam.

The clip, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows men climbing 2-3 floors from the back side of an exam centre to help students cheat in the exam. Take a look.

According to reports, students had appeared for class 10 and 12 board exam, where the mass-cheating incident took place.

Video further showed that some men were using temporary stairs to climb the school wall.