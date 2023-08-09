Haryana govt suspends Water Resources Department chief engineer for laxity in handling flood situation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana government has suspended Sandeep Taneja, Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Water Resources Department with immediate effect for alleged laxity in taking flood control measures.

The Governor of Haryana is pleased to place the services of Sandeep Taneja, Chief Engineer, YWS (S), Delhi, Irrigation & Water Resources Department under suspension with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, his Head quarter is fixed at Irrigation & Water Resources Department in Haryana.

During the period of suspension, Sandeep Taneja, Chief Engineer, YWS (S), Delhi will be entitled to subsistence allowance under rules 83 and 84 of the Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016 subject to the condition that he will produce a certificate that he is no doing any other service, private business, profession or vocation during the period of his suspension.

Further, the competent authority has decided to chargesheet under rule-7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016.

