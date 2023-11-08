Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Haryana CM on air pollution: 'Can help Kejriwal, Mann on stubble burning issue'

The CM's remarks come a day after SC observed that residents of Delhi have been grappling with health issues at this time of the year, year after year because a solution to the air pollution problem has not been found.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Fatehabad (Haryana) Published on: November 08, 2023 10:09 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday lamented that politics is being played on the matter of 'stubble burning' by the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab. The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the governments. It directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to ensure that crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous air quality. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 338, Gurugram 364, Noida 348, Greater Noida 439 and Faridabad 382.

Khattar said, "It's unfortunate that some do politics on it. Any politics on this is not giving them any benefit instead it's affecting them. We have controlled a lot in Haryana...Stubble has become a commercial product and it holds a value. I appeal to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that we can help them. It's not a political issue."

Expressing concern over widespread stubble burning which was not stopping following paddy harvest, the SC said, "The concern is this...these farm fires are not stopping. What action the states are taking to stop the farm fires? Delhi cannot be made to go through this year after year."

