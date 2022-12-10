Gujarat: BJP legislative party's meeting set to begin in Gandhinagar to elect Bhupendra Patel as its leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP legislative party holds meeting in Gandhinagar to elect Bhupendra Patel as its leader

Gujarat BJP meeting: A meeting of newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) legislators is set to begin in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today, December 10. According to reports, chief-minister designate Bhupendra Patel will be chosen as leader of the legislative party in Gujarat.

Patel, along with BJP State president CR Patil, will visit to New Delhi after being elected as the leader of the legislative party. During his visit, Patel will give formal invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national general secretary BL Santish to attend his oath-taking ceremony on Monday, December 12.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, newly-elected MLA Hardik Patel said that once again BJP has formed Govt and this is to see how Gujarat becomes strong and goes ahead in the next 5-10 years. "I don't know, I've played the role of a mere soldier from the beginning. I'll accept whatever role the party assigns me," he said on being asked about the cabinet berth.

BJP records landslide victory in Gujarat assembly elections

It should be mentioned here that the BJP recorded a thumping victory in Gujarat winning 156 out of the total 182 seats. The party's main rival, Congress could only get 17 seats new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to get five seats, others four.

Notably, the election campaign in the state was led by PM Modi, who had urged voters to give a record-breaking majority to the party in the state.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years but it never registered such a record-shattering victory in state Assembly elections. The saffron party has not only bettered its own 2002 tally, it has also surpassed the best performance by any party in Gujarat.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel submits resignation, to take oath as CM for 2nd consecutive term on December 12

Latest India News