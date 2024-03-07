Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Election 2024

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gorakhpur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Gorakhpur seat comprises five Assembly segments including Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural and Sahajanwa. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Yogi Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur constituency five times in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Gorakhpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 19,81,197 voters in the Gorakhpur constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,85,534 voters were male and 8,95,487 were female voters. 176 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,413 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gorakhpur in 2019 was 4,396 (4,209 were men and 187 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gorakhpur constituency was 19,03,988. Out of this, 10,55,209 voters were male and 8,48,621 were female voters. 158 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 888 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gorakhpur in 2014 was 1,134 (720 were men and 414 were women).

Gorakhpur 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate and actor Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla alias Ravi Kishan won the seat for the first time with a margin of 3,01,664 votes. He was polled 7,17,122 votes with a vote share of 60.52%. He defeated SP candidate Rambhual Nishad who got 4,15,458 votes (35.06%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,84,635. Congress candidate Madhusudan Tripathi stood third with 22,972 votes (1.94%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath won the seat for the fifth time in a row. He was polled 5,39,127 votes with a vote share of 51.80%. SP candidate Rajmati Nishad got 2,26,344 votes (21.75%) and was the runner-up. Adityanath defeated Nishad by a margin of 3,12,783 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,40,199. BSP candidate Rambhual Nishad came third with 1,76,412 votes (16.95%) and Congress candidate Astbhuja Prasad Tripathi was in the fourth position with 45,719 votes (4.39%).

Gorakhpur Past Winners

Yogi Adityanath (BJP): 2009

Yogi Adityanath (BJP): 2004

Yogi Adityanath (BJP): 1999

Yogi Adityanath (BJP): 1998

Mahant Avedyanath (BJP): 1996

Mahant Avedyanath (BJP): 1991

Mahant Avedyanath (Hindu Mahasabha): 1989

Madan Pandey (Congress): 1984

Harikesh Bahadur (Congress): 1980

Harikesh Bahadur (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 7,688 voters (0.65%) opted for NOTA in the Gorakhpur constituency. In 2014, 8,153 voters (0.78%) opted for NOTA in the Gorakhpur constituency.

Gorakhpur Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,84,635 or 59.79%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,40,199 or 54.64%.

Gorakhpur Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 19 in the Gorakhpur constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on May 12 in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,157 polling stations in the Gorakhpur constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,948 polling stations in the Gorakhpur constituency.