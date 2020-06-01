Image Source : PIXABAY Will Goa shacks, beaches, restaurants, hotels open in unlock 1? CM Pramod Sawant answers

Goa, the party capital of India, has been quiet in the last 2 months because of the lockdown imposed by the government in light of the coronavirus outbreak. From Calangute to Anjuna, empty deserted beaches have been the theme in town since the end of March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, threw some light on Goa's plans for reviving the tourism in the state.

"Shacks and restaurants will begin with 50 per cent strength and strict compliance of social distancing and sanitization norms that have been advised by the government," Pramod Sawant said. He further added that while we are not asking people to not come to Goa, hotel stay service will not begin until the end of June.

"We are not asking people to not come to Goa. If you have arrangements to stay, come, by all means. But the stay in Goa hotels will not begin until the end of June," Sawant added.

The inter-state bus service in Goa still remains suspended while other means of transportation -- flights, personal vehicles -- are still means by which people can travel in and out of the state.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage