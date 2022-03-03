Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa to soon ease COVID-19 restrictions as positive cases drop

Indian Super League (ISL) matches, casinos and movie halls will soon function at full capacity in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"With the COVID positivity rate in the state dropping, the state government will allow ISL matches, casinos and movie halls to function at full capacity soon," the chief minister said.

The state government's expert committee for COVID management has already recommended 100 per cent functional capacity in indoor and outdoor activities which are presently operating at 50 per cent capacity and that a decision on the issue would be taken soon, Sawant added.

Goa on Wednesday recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 and three casualties due to the infection, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 2,45,056, while the toll stood at 3,825, he said.

At least 41 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,022, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 209 active cases.

With the addition of 1,409 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 18,85,033, it was stated.

