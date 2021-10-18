Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa: 2 elderly sisters found murdered in a flat, accused held

Two elderly sisters were found dead in Ponda, Goa and the accused was arrested. A telephonic call was received at Ponda Police Station informing that two ladies are lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen in Ponda Goa on Saturday.

The police team visited the scene and it was observed that two ladies were identified as Mangala Kamat age 75 years, and her sister Jeevan Kamat aged 65 years, both were allegedly murdered by an unknown person, police said.

The detailed complaint was recorded by Pritish Kamat son of the deceased Magala Kamat. Thereafter the case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the course of the investigation, several teams were formed and tasked to build specific leads with the investigation.

According to the Ponda police, the case was investigated through various angles in order to identify the accused. Several people were interrogated and a search operation of the entire area was conducted.

The CCTV footage of in and around of place of offence was checked. The details of the cell phone were also verified and Mahadev Ghadi was apprehended who executed the crime.

During the interrogation, he confessed to the commission of a crime and disclosed that he had borrowed a Loan from the deceased Jeevan Kamat.

The accused further informed that the deceased Jeevan Kamat was pressing him hard to return her amount and in an inability to return the money, he killed Jeevan Kamat and thereafter her sister Mangala Kamat also, the police said.

(With ANI inputs)

