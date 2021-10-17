Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Twin brothers fall to death from 25th floor of Ghaziabad highrise

Twin brothers, both 14-year-old, died in Ghaziabad early on Sunday after accidentally falling from their balcony on the 25th floor of a highrise, news agency IANS reported. The incident occurred at around 1 am. Apart from the two children, their mother was also present in the house located in Prateek Grand Society, Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, according to the official.

"We received the information about the incident at around 1.05 a.m. after which a team of cops was rushed to the spot," the official said.

The deceased identified as -- Satya Narayan and Surya Narayan -- were studying in the 9th standard and were from Chennai.

The police official informed that their mother had gone to their room at around 12 a.m. and asked them to sleep early, however, both the brothers insisted on seeing the moon first. "After that, she went to her room and some time later there was a thud which woke her up and she rushed to her kids' room," the official said where she saw that both her kids have fallen from the balcony.

The police have begun an investigation and sent the body of deceased brothers for post-mortem.

When asked about any suicide angle, in this case, the official told IANS that it is too soon to comment on this and they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

(with IANS inputs)

