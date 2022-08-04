Go First flight G8911 from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh diverted following bird hit

Follow us on Image Source : GO FIRST/FB PAGE Chandigarh bound Go First flight G8911 diverted to Ahmedabad following bird hit

Highlights The development was confirmed by the DGCA

Further details about the incident were yet awaited

Go First flight G8911 had took off for Chandigarh today morning

Go First flight G8911 on Thursday returned to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit. The flight had took off for Chandigarh from Gujarat.

The development was confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

More details into the incident were yet not available.

On July 20, a Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, making it the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft within two days.

The DGCA said it was investigating all the incidents.

After the pilots observed that the windshield on the plane has cracked, they wanted to return to Delhi but could not do so due to heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon, the officials said, adding the A320neo plane was then diverted to Jaipur.

"The pilot in command was very well experienced and a qualified TRI (type rating instructor) and handled the issue quite diligently and with maturity, and due to the bad weather at Delhi he took a precautionary measure and diverted the aircraft to Jaipur," a Go First spokesperson said.

Prior to the July 20 incident, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the DGCA.

The DGCA has now issued guidelines for airlines on the deployment of qualified AMEs.

(With inputs from agencies)

