'Cartoon neither funny nor appropriate': German envoy slams cartoonist for mocking India's population | WATCH

New Delhi: German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Thursday slammed the German magazine's cartoon which mocked India's population saying that in his opinion, the cartoon was neither funny nor appropriate and advised the cartoonist to learn more about India.

"In my personal opinion, the cartoon was neither funny nor appropriate. I would like to invite this cartoonist to come on a metro ride with me in Delhi. I think many metros in Germany are not as good as Delhi Metro and same for the train system. He should inquire a little more about India and know how state-of-the-art their railway system is," said Philipp Ackermann, German Envoy to India.

The cartoon was published by German magazine Der Spiegel, about India's population overtaking China.

Earlier, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had slammed the German magazine for mocking India's population saying it was not smart to bet against India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Dear Cartoonist at @derspiegel Notwithstanding your attempt at mocking India, it's not smart to bet against India under PM Narendra Modi... In a few years, India's economy will be bigger than Germany's," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology.

