Garhwal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Anil Baluni Vs Congress' Ganesh Godiyal in 'battle of Brahmins'

Garhwal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Garhwal is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. The state has five parliamentary seats. This constituency came into existence in 1957, following the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. It comprises five districts namely Chamoli, Nainital (part), Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal (part).

Anil Baluni Vs Ganesh Godiyal

The upcoming general elections will see a "battle of Brahmins" at this constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Anil Baluni against Congress' Ganesh Godiyal at this seat. Both Baluni and Godiyal hail from Brahmin backgrounds and are vying for a seat predominantly occupied by Thakurs, who comprise approximately 45 per cent of the electorate. Brahmins account for 30 per cent of the population in the area, with Dalits constituting around 18 per cent.

According to political experts, despite the intricate caste dynamics at play, the BJP holds a distinct advantage in the region. The party has emerged victorious at the seat six times out of the last seven elections. Notably, in 2019, the saffron party garnered an impressive vote share of over 68 per cent in Pauri Garhwal, marking the highest among all five seats secured by the party in the hilly state.

Garhwal 2019 Lok Sabha election result

During the 2019 general elections, the Garhwal constituency was the epicentre of a highly competitive electoral showdown. BJP candidate Tirath Singh Rawat emerged victorious with an impressive margin of 3,02,669 votes, receiving a total of 5,06,980 votes. His closest rival, Congress' Manish Khanduris, secured 2,04,311 votes. Garhwal, characterized by its diverse demographics, holds much significance as a pivotal constituency in Uttarakhand.