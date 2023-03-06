Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Garbha Sanskar: RSS launches campaign to chant Gita, Ramayan to teach babies in womb culture, values

Garbha Sanskar : RSS in its latest move has urged to teach babies culture and values in the womb. RSS wing has launched the 'Garbha Sanskar' campaign to teach babies culture and values in the womb. Samvardhinee Nyas, an affiliate of the RSS has launched a campaign for pregnant women.

Chanting Gita to impart cultural values to babies in womb

Along with gynecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers, the Nyas is planning a programme that will comprise chanting of the Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy to "impart cultural values to babies in the womb."

This programme will start from pregnancy to babies two years of age, will emphasise on chanting of Gita shlokas, chaupais of Ramayana, said Marathe, adding, "a baby in the womb can learn up to 500 words."

Campaign aims to ensure that babies can learn Sanskar

"The aim and objective of this campaign are to develop a programme which ensures that the baby can learn sanskar (culture and values) in the womb and the process continues till the baby gets two years old," Marathe said.

Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's arm of the RSS, is planning to reach out to at least 1,000 women under this campaign, she said.

As part of this campaign, the Nyas on Sunday held a workshop at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which was attended by several gynecologists, including from AIIMS-Delhi, she added.

(with inputs from PTI)

