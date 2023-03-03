Delhi: RSS' Muslim outreach continues, holds meeting with Islamic intellectuals discussing their issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE RSS leader Indresh Kumar meets Muslim scholars

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Muslim outreach continues as its senior leaders Indresh Kumar, Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal, on March 1, held a meeting with Muslim intellectuals discussing their issues. Prominent doctors and professors from the Muslim community were among the delegation that participated in the meeting.

Jamaat-e-Islami-RSS talks in Kerala

Kerala ruling CPI (M) continued to target the Jamaat-e-Islami over its recent talks with the RSS and urged it to explain to the public benefits of the parleys, even as the opposition Congress termed as "nonsense' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's charges connecting the party-led UDF with the meeting.

'Those whose ancestors were Hindu are Hindus': RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said those whose ancestors were Hindu are Hindus. While speaking at the Birla Auditorium, Jaipur on the topic 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow' organised by the Ekatm Manavdarshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan on Wednesday, Hosabale said we can't shut doors for those who consumed beef out of compulsion.

RSS neither right wing nor left wing, we are nationals: RSS

Hosabale said the organisation works in the interest of the nation without any political inclination.



"We are neither right wing nor left wing. We are nationalist. The Sangh is only going to work in the interest of the nation," Hosabale said. He said all the people living in India are Hindus because their forefathers were Hindus and their methods of worship may be different, but they all have the same DNA. He said India can lead the world by becoming a 'Vishwa Guru' only with collective efforts of all. "The Sangh considers all religions and sects of India as one. People can do organisation's work while retaining their sect. The Sangh is not rigid. It is flexible," he added.

He also spoke on the Constitution and said even a good Constitution cannot do anything if those in charge of implementing are bad. Hosabale said the RSS played a role in the establishment of democracy in the country which finds mention in the write-ups of foreign journalists.



