French President Macron in India for Republic Day: Visiting Amber Fort to holding road show | Full schedule

French President Emmanuel Macron, who will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path on January 26, is scheduled to reach Jaipur on Thursday.

HERE IS HIS FULL SCHEDULE

The French president's aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2.30 pm

PM Modi to welcome Macron at around 5.30 pm, and the two leaders will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

The roadshow is scheduled to start from the Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm

PM Modi and President Macron are set to begin their bilateral talks at 7.15 pm

President Macron is scheduled to leave for New Delhi from Jaipur at 8:50 pm

President Macron will witness the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest

Macron will also attend 'At Home' Reception by the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Macron is also scheduled to hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at 7.10 pm on Friday

What's on agenda

Ways to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, easing of visa norms for Indian students are set to be the focus of the talks, sources said. It is expected that India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks. The negotiations for the procurement of the Rafale-M jets and three Scorpene submarines are moving forward "positively", the sources said. It is not immediately clear whether there will be an announcement on sealing of the two multi-billion dollar deals. Modi and Macron are also expected to deliberate on expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the situation in the Red Sea, Hamas-Israel conflict and the war in Ukraine.