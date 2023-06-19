Gurbani telecast row: Bhagwant Mann to introduce Bill in assembly tomorrow amid protest by SGPC

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Mann triggered political upheaval after announcing free Gurbani for all

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his decision to make transmission of Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib (popularly known as Golden temple) free for all. However, despite, SGPC's protest, Mann said that the Bill to amend the law will be introduced in the assembly tomorrow (June 20).

"...So, it is clear in the Act (Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925) that the State government can't interfere (in this matter). A religious issue is being given political colours in an attempt to appease the political master sitting in Delhi. Punjab government can't frame this Act because it was drafted by it before the partition. It can't amend it..," Dhami asserted.

CM Mann triggered controversy after announcing that his government will add a new cause to Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 for making broadcast and telecast of 'Gurbani' from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) free for all.

"...As per the demand of society, we are going add a new clause to Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 -- broadcast and telecast of 'Gurbani' from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) will be free for all. No tender required...The motion will be introduced in the State Assembly on 20th June," tweeted Mann on Sunday.

As of now, the rights to broadcast Gurbani is granted by the Sikhs' apex body- SGPC. The Six body granted rights to the PTC network, owned by the Badal family. The decision will end the PTC's monopoly and level the ground for all television channels.

(With agency inputs)

Also read- India's 'wanted terrorist' and pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead by gunmen in Canada

Latest India News