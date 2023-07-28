'It's US, not India that hesitated to...': Foreign Minister S Jainshankar on defence deal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER EAM Jaishankar hailed India-Japan ties at the event in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday addressed the India-Japan Forum in New Delhi in the presence of his Japanese counterpart FM Yoshi Hayashi. While addressing the event, he touched upon the India-US defence deal, saying it was not India but the United States which hesitated to supply military equipment to us for many many years.

"Two of the most important outcomes of PM Modi's US visit- One was the agreement between GE aerospace and HAL for the manufacture of GE414 engine. The other was the plan to acquire high-altitude UAVs from the US and assemble them in India...It was not we who had a problem in dealing with military equipment with United States. It was the United States which hesitated to supply us for many many years. We have always been open to getting the best possible options for our military," he added.

Here are highlights of Jaishankar's speech on India-Japan ties

For India, Japan is the modernising inspiration that is particularly relevant as the Modi Government advances Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Japan has contributed to many revolutions in India. The Maruti and the Metro had an enormous ripple impact. And the high speed rail and emerging & critical technology will present many possibilities.

Our convergences happened as Japan was desirous of stepping out and India ready to Look and Act East. Our inclination to work together in third countries is an important aspect of our ties.

Indo and Pacific got separated in 1945. The natural seamlessness between the two oceans is becoming relevant today. In this context, Quad is an example of strategic imagination.

In resilient and reliable supply chains, trust and transparency, democratic values and market economy and addressing demographic challenges, we are natural partners.

Japan finds a lot of appeal in India, especially amongst the youth. More online interactions will set off a virtuous cycle in people-to-people exchanges.

India and Japan will work together for the future of international order; in new technologies, strategy and culture.

